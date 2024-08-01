Macfarlanes Advises Hayfin On Arctos-backed Management Buyout

Macfarlanes has advised Hayfin on its agreement with Arctos Partners, a private investment firm, to support a management buyout of the business, acquiring British Columbia Management Corporation's majority stake. Macfarlanes advised Hayfin on all aspects of the transaction including corporate, tax and regulatory aspects.

Hayfin is a leading alternative asset management firm with c. €31bn in assets under management, which focusses on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors across its private debt, liquid credit and private equity solutions businesses. Hayfin is a longstanding client of the firm, with Macfarlanes having acted on the establishment of Hayfin in 2009 and on strategic transactions since.

Arctos is a private investment firm that provides bespoke growth capital and liquidity solutions, differentiated thought partnership, and value creation advice to sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and alternative asset managers, their funds, and portfolio companies (Arctos Keystone).

