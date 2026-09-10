HMRC Issues £7.4m Penalty For Supply Of Goods To Russia

The UK’s HM Revenue and Customs has issued its largest sanctions-related Compound Penalty to date.

The company, Illumina Cambridge Limited, was fined £7,438,840.13 for breaches of the UK’s Russian sanctions.

The published Notice gives limited information on the breaches:

“Between July 2022 and January 2023 Illumina breached regulation 25(1) through their involvement in the supply of sanctioned goods from one overseas company within their corporate group to another overseas company within their corporate group for export to Russia and other destinations“.

Regulation 25(1) prohibits the direct or indirect making available of “restricted goods” or “restricted technology” either for use in Russia, or to a person connected with Russia.

Illumina Cambridge Limited voluntarily disclosed the conduct to HNRC and cooperated with the investigation.

As noted by HMRC “sanctions breaches can occur when UK businesses are involved in supply chains that result in sanctioned goods being supplied indirectly to Russia (or other countries subject to trade sanctions), even when no goods have been exported from the UK“.

This is the third large fine/forfeiture handed out by UK authorities in the last few weeks following the £4.7m fine from OFSI (2 September) and the $5.2m forfeiture from the National Crime Agency (27 August).