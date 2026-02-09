Investigations Into Possible Breaches Of The Cyber Sanctions Regime

It is being reported, following a Freedom of Information request to HM Treasury, that the UK's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation has between 1 and 5 investigations ongoing in relation to possible breaches of the asset freezes imposed by the UK's Cyber sanctions regime.

The breaches are all said to relate to the financial services sector, but no further information was released so as to not prejudice ongoing or future investigations.

The report notes that an earlier Freedom of Information request was refused but an internal review lead to the release.

