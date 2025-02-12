UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of February 3, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Counter-Terrorism Sanctions UK charity director charged for breaching the Counter-Terrorism Sanctions Regulations: On February 6, 2025, it was reported that UK prosecutors had charged Aozma Sultana with an offence under the UK Counter-Terrorism Sanctions Regulations. Ms Sultana, who was charged with failing to provide the UK Government with information about her finances, was sanctioned by the UK Government on 27 March 2024 following her suspected involvement in providing financial support to Gaza Now, a news agency that the UK Government considered to promote Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups. The Charity Commission previously announced a statutory inquiry to investigate funds raised for charitable purposes by and on behalf of Ms Sultana. (Fundraiser charged for breaching UK terror sanctions - Global Investigations Review;

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-fundraising-activity-over-links-to-pro-hamas-media-outlet#:~:text=Aozma%20Sultana%20was%20sanctioned%20by,List'%20as%20a%20designated%20person.) Other Sanctions UK Foreign Affairs Committee holds oral evidence session: On February 4, 2025, the UK Foreign Affairs Committee held a one-off oral evidence session on the UK's sanctions strategy. The evidence session examined the UK's sanctions policy and the effectiveness of the UK's sanctions regime. Tom Keatinge (RUSI), Maya Lester KC (Brick Court Chambers), and Freya Page (Kharon) each submitted evidence to the committee. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMP8u2Jit84)

On February 4, 2025, the UK Foreign Affairs Committee held a one-off oral evidence session on the UK's sanctions strategy. The evidence session examined the UK's sanctions policy and the effectiveness of the UK's sanctions regime. Tom Keatinge (RUSI), Maya Lester KC (Brick Court Chambers), and Freya Page (Kharon) each submitted evidence to the committee. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMP8u2Jit84) Treasury Select Committee raises questions on HMRC's role in enforcing trade sanctions: On January 31, 2025, Chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Dame Meg Hiller, wrote a letter to the chief executive of HMRC, Sir Jim Harra, posing ten questions about HMRC's role in enforcing trade sanctions. The questions arose from a previous oral evidence session on the work of OFSI held by the Treasury Select Committee in November 2024. A response has been requested by February 17, 2025. (https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/46500/documents/236929/default/)

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.