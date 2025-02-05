ARTICLE
5 February 2025

OFSI Reveals 706 Russian Sanctions Investigations Opened Since February 2022

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
As first brought to wider attention by the Global Sanctions site, the UK's Economic Secretary has provided a written answer on the UK
United Kingdom International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As first brought to wider attention by the Global Sanctions site, the UK's Economic Secretary has provided a written answer on the UK Parliament's website to the question: "how many investigations by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation into breaches of Russian sanctions (a) are open and (b) have been undertaken since February 2022".

The answer stated that 388 cases have been investigated by OFSI and closed since February 2022, and that 318 investigations are currently open.

This is a total of 706 investigations opened by OFSI into potential or alleged Russian sanctions breaches in the UK since February 2022.

In that time OFSI has imposed two fines (here and here) in relation to Russian sanctions and disclosed one other breach by Wise Payments Limited (here).

This means that 385 of OFSI's opened Russian investigations since February 2022 were closed without further action.

As of April 2023, OFSI was reporting it had 172 lives cases ongoing, indicating that there has been a significant increase since then.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More