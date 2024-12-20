Company Convicted Of Export Control Violations

His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced the conviction of the company EDM Limited on three counts of exporting controlled military goods without the appropriate licence.

The good in question were military flight simulators valued at £38,967.68.

The company was fined £89,359.80, including costs, but HMRC's Notice does not mention whether a confiscation order was also made.

EDM Limited had been offered a civil compound penalty to resolve the matter but had not accepted the offer in time and so the case went to trial.

