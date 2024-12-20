ARTICLE
20 December 2024

Company Convicted Of Export Control Violations

HMRC convicted EDM Limited for exporting military flight simulators valued at £38,967.68 without the required licence. The company was fined £89,359.80, with no mention of a confiscation order. EDM rejected a civil penalty, leading to trial.
United Kingdom International Law
His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced the conviction of the company EDM Limited on three counts of exporting controlled military goods without the appropriate licence.

The good in question were military flight simulators valued at £38,967.68.

The company was fined £89,359.80, including costs, but HMRC's Notice does not mention whether a confiscation order was also made.

EDM Limited had been offered a civil compound penalty to resolve the matter but had not accepted the offer in time and so the case went to trial.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

