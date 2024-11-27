HMRC Drops Investigation Into Alleged Perfume Exports To Russia

Further to our earlier post about an HMRC criminal investigation into the alleged export of luxury perfume to Russia, it is now being reported by the BBC that the investigation has been dropped.

The report does not explain the rationale for discontinuing the investigation, but notes the the primary individual involved, a Mr Crisp, had been recorded on video by a private investigator who asked "How's your Russian market", to which the recorded response was "We're doing really well... we ignore government edicts".

Another director of the company compiled evidence of the alleged sanction breaches, and provided that to the authorities.

That example of self-reporting and co-operation may well explain why the company was not itself prosecuted. It is unclear why the director Mr Crisp has not been pursued. The investigation first came to light after a civil court ruled there was "strong prima facie evidential basis for the allegations" and ordered the removal of Mr Crisp from his position as director of the company.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.