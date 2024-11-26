Further Charges Against Individual Already Facing Prosecution For Breaching Russian Sanctions

As an addition to the existing prosecution it is being reported that the National Crime Agency has added two new charges to those against Alexei Owsjanikow.

As an addition to the existing prosecution it is being reported that the National Crime Agency has added two new charges to those against Alexei Owsjanikow. It is alleged that he paid £41,027.25 on behalf of his brother-in-law, designated person Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, towards private school fees.

The payments are said to have been made in May this year, which would be after Owsjanikow had already been charged with other sanctions offences.

The trial for this prosecution is currently scheduled for March 2025.

