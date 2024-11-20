European Sanctions Enforcement: The Custodial Sentences

Although one of the filters on this blog is "custodial sentence", I thought it might be helpful to collect all the examples in one place.

As such, here is the full list of custodial sentences that have been imposed across Europe for sanctions offences since 2017. Please note this excludes suspended sentences.

2017:

Netherlands – 2 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2017/03/14/netherlands-two-year-sentence-for-breach-of-al-qaida-sanctions/

Netherlands – 19 years (although this sentence included numerous other offences): https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2017/04/21/netherlands-19-year-jail-term-upheld-on-appeal/

Italy – 2 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2017/05/03/italy-two-year-sentence-for-arms-exports-to-libya-and-iran/

Italy – two individuals given 3 years and 8 months and 3 years and 6 months respectively: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2017/07/13/italy-sentences-for-arms-exports-to-iran-and-libya/

Netherlands – 16 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2017/09/04/netherlands-fine-and-custodial-sentence-imposed-for-breach-of-iran-sanctions/

2018:

United Kingdom – 2.5 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2018/11/22/uk-three-convicted-of-exporting-military-goods-to-iran/

2019:

Belgium – 12 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2019/02/07/belgium-convictions-for-breaching-syrian-sanctions/

Netherlands – two individuals given 1 month each: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2019/02/18/netherlands-two-companies-and-three-individuals-convicted-of-iran-exports/

Netherlands – 12 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2019/11/05/netherlands-conviction-for-breach-of-isis-sanctions-2/

2020:

Germany – 7 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2020/01/09/germany-seven-year-sentence-for/

2021:

Germany – 3 years and 9 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2020/01/09/germany-seven-year-sentence-for/

2022:

Netherlands – 6 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2022/02/04/netherlands-6-month-custodial-sentence/

Netherlands – 1 year and six months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2022/06/28/netherlands-18-month-sentence-for-exports-to-iran/

Netherlands – 2 years and 6 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2022/08/31/netherlands-30-month-custodial-sentence-for-breach-of-isis-sanctions/

Germany – 1 year and 7 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2022/11/17/germany-conviction-for-importing-timber-from-myanmar-referred-to-cjeu/

2023:

Germany – 5 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2023/08/30/germany-conviction-for-exporting-drone-parts-to-russia/

Netherlands – 1 year and 6 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2023/11/01/netherlands-custodial-sentence-and-corporate-fine/

2024:

Finland – 40 days: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/02/14/finland-conviction-of-russian-national-for-breach-of-the-eu-travel-ban/

Netherlands – 4 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/04/19/netherlands-four-month-prison-sentence-for-breach-of-isis-sanctions/

Germany – 6 years and 9 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/07/18/germany-two-individuals-convicted-of-electronics-exports-to-russia/

Netherlands – 4 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/09/12/netherlands-conviction-for-breach-of-isis-sanctions-upheld-by-court-of-appeal/

Netherlands – 2 years and 8 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/10/07/netherlands-two-years-and-eight-months-sentence-for-exporting-sanctioned-goods-to-russian-airlines/

Germany – 7 years: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/11/08/germany-seven-year-sentence-for-exports-of-military-and-dual-use-goods-to-russia-and-confiscation-of-profits/

Netherlands – 1 year and 3 months: https://blogs.duanemorris.com/europeansanctionsenforcement/2024/11/11/netherlands-conviction-and-confiscation-for-exporting-sanctioned-goods-to-russian-companies/

Overall the figures are dominated by the Netherlands and Germany with approximately 68 of the 80 years of sentences between them. Indeed, as the graph below demonstrates, other than Finland's 40-day sentence for breaching a travel ban, the Netherlands and Germany are the only European countries to have sent someone to prison for sanctions offences since 2019.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.