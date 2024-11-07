ARTICLE
7 November 2024

9 Law Firms Referred For Investigation For Possible Sanctions Breaches

Duane Morris LLP

United Kingdom International Law
The Solicitors Regulation Authority for England and Wales has, in its Annual Report for Money Laundering covering 2023/2024, has stated that it has required 9 law firms to report themselves to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

In eight of these instances the breach was a breach of a licence condition. It is unclear whether these were specific licences or a General Licence. The breaches are said to have varied between late or no reporting, and taking payments not actually covered by the licence in question.

While many have related to the UK's Russian sanctions no information is given as to the identity of the sanctions regime(s) in question.

Mark Handley
