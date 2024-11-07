UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of October 28, 2024

The UK Government has updated its sanctions, removing certain licensing grounds for services to Russian-connected entities, adding new individuals and organizations to the Russia and Myanmar sanctions lists, and publishing reminders on asset reporting and law firm AML compliance.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

1. Russia Sanctions UK Government updates licensing grounds described in Russia trade sanctions guidance: On October 31, 2024, the UK Government removed the following licensing ground from its trade sanctions guidance in relation to the provision of professional and business services to Russia: services to a person connected with Russia by a UK parent company or UK subsidiary of that parent company. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-licence-to-provide-sanctioned-trade-services#licensing-grounds; Russia sanctions: guidance - GOV.UK)

On October 31, 2024, the UK Government removed the following licensing ground from its trade sanctions guidance in relation to the provision of professional and business services to Russia: services to a person connected with Russia by a UK parent company or UK subsidiary of that parent company. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-licence-to-provide-sanctioned-trade-services#licensing-grounds; Russia sanctions: guidance - GOV.UK) UK Government adds six new entries to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On October 28, 2024, the UK Government added Ilya Andreevich Gambashidze, Andrey Naumovich Perla, Nikolai Aleksandrovich Tupikin, Ano Dialog, Social Design Agency, and Structura National Technologies to the UK Sanctions List under the Russia Regime. According to the UK Government, these persons have been involved in seeking to undermine and destabilise Ukraine and its democracy. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/671f8af0a85de589558d5db9/Notice_Russia_281024.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-putins-interference-actors) 2. Myanmar Sanctions UK Government adds six entries to the UK sanctions list under the Myanmar regime: On October 29, 2024, the UK Government added six entities to the UK sanctions list under the Myanmar regime in partnership with the EU and Canada. These sanctions target the Myanmar military's access to military materiel, equipment and funds and, in particular, will help to constrain the Myanmar military's ability to conduct airstrikes on civilians, which, according to the UK government, amount to gross human rights violations. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6720cb4c10b0d582ee8c47bb/Notice_Myanmar_29102024.pdf) 3. Other SRA publishes annual AML report covering law firm compliance with financial sanctions : On October 30, 2024, the UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority ( SRA ) published its annual report on anti-money laundering, which includes a review of law firms' compliance with financial sanctions in 2023-24. Across 55 sanctions inspections conducted by the SRA, 40 firms were compliant, 6 were partially compliance, and 9 were referred for investigation over non-compliance. (https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/research-publications/aml-annual-report-2023-24/)

: On October 30, 2024, the UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority ( ) published its annual report on anti-money laundering, which includes a review of law firms' compliance with financial sanctions in 2023-24. Across 55 sanctions inspections conducted by the SRA, 40 firms were compliant, 6 were partially compliance, and 9 were referred for investigation over non-compliance. (https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/research-publications/aml-annual-report-2023-24/) UK Government publishes reminder of 2024 Frozen Asset Reporting deadline: On October 29, 2024, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ( OFSI ) published a reminder that all persons that hold or control funds of economic resources belonging to, owned, held or controlled by a designated person much report by November 11, 2024, such frozen assets and their value as at 30 September 2024. (Annual frozen asset review and reporting form - GOV.UK; https://www.linkedin.com/posts/office-of-financial-sanctions-implementation_every-year-hm-treasury-carries-out-a-review-activity-7256974922617352192-rQre/)

On October 29, 2024, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ( ) published a reminder that all persons that hold or control funds of economic resources belonging to, owned, held or controlled by a designated person much report by November 11, 2024, such frozen assets and their value as at 30 September 2024. (Annual frozen asset review and reporting form - GOV.UK; https://www.linkedin.com/posts/office-of-financial-sanctions-implementation_every-year-hm-treasury-carries-out-a-review-activity-7256974922617352192-rQre/) UK Government amends General Licence relating to payments to energy companies: On October 29, 2024, the UK Government amended General Licence INT/2022/2300292, which authorises certain payments to energy companies for gas and/or electricity under the UK's autonomous sanctions regimes.Among other things, the amendments to the General Licence: (i) clarify that the definition of "Designated Persons" includes entities owned or controlled by a designated individual or entity and excludes those designated for the purposes of compliance with the United Nations obligations; (ii) update the definition of "Permitted Payments"; and (iii) update the schedule of UK autonomous sanctions regimes to which the General Licence applies. (OFSI_Gas_and_Electricty_GL_-_INT-2022-2300292_-_Publication_Notice_-_October_2024.pdf)

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.