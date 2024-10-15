ARTICLE
15 October 2024

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of October 7, 2024

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.
Explore Firm Details
The UK made several sanctions updates: amendments under Russia and cyber regimes, added entries under chemical weapons, and extended a humanitarian license for Israel, Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Lebanon. Additionally, a new Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation was launched.
United Kingdom International Law
Photo of James Ford
Photo of Jason Hungerford
Photo of Kirsty Morris
Photo of Mihira Patten
Photo of Findley Penn-Hughes
Photo of Chris Roberts
Photo of Paul Whitfield-Jones
Authors

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

  • UK amends two entries on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On October 11, 2024, the UK Government amended the entries of Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, founder of Eurochem, one of world's largest coal and fertiliser companies, and Grigory Vikotorovitsj Berezkin, the owner and chairman of ESN Group, on the UK sanctions list. These individuals remain subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_111024.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

2. Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories Sanctions

  • OFSI extends Humanitarian Activity General Licence relating to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories: On October 9, 2024, OFSI extended General Licence INT/2023/3749168, which authorises certain persons to engage in activities necessary to provide humanitarian assistance in relation to the conflict in Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Lebanon. Among other things, the General Licence was amended to (i) extended the scope to incorporate Lebanon; (ii) extend the length of the General Licence by six months to 14 November 2025; and (iii) amend the deadline for reporting under the General Licence to take place on 13 November 2024 and 14 December 2025 (rather than June 2025) respectively. (Israel-OPT-Lebanon_Humanitarian_GL.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

3. Chemical Weapons Sanctions

  • UK adds four entries to the UK sanctions list under the chemical weapons regime: On October 8, 2024, Igor Anatolyevich Kirillov, 33rd Central Scientific Research and Testing Institute, Radiological Chemical and Biological Defence Troops of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, and Russian Ministry of Defence 27th Scientific Centre were added to the UK sanctions list under the Chemical Weapons regime. According to the UK Government, these parties are responsible for helping deploy certain chemical weapons, including riot control agents and toxic choking agent chloropicrin, in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. (UK sanctions Russian troops deploying chemical weapons on the battlefield - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk); Notice_Chemical_Weapons_081024.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)).

4. Cyber Sanctions

5. Other Sanctions

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

Authors
Photo of James Ford
James Ford
Photo of Jason Hungerford
Jason Hungerford
Photo of Kirsty Morris
Kirsty Morris
Photo of Mihira Patten
Mihira Patten
Photo of Findley Penn-Hughes
Findley Penn-Hughes
Photo of Chris Roberts
Chris Roberts
Photo of Paul Whitfield-Jones
Paul Whitfield-Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More