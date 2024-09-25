UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 16, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

UK Government updates factsheet on UK support to Ukraine:On September 20, 2024, the UK Government updated a factsheet setting out the UK's support to Ukraine. Among other things, the factsheet states that the UK has sanctioned over 2,000 individuals and entities, 1,700 of which have been sanctioned since Russia's full-scale invasion, and on September 11, 2024, the UK announced sanctions on another 10 vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet". (UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

2. Iran Sanctions

UK Government updates guidance on Iran sanctions regime: On September 19, 2024, the UK Government updated its Iran sanctions guidance to reflect updates made to the Iran sanctions regime under the Iran (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2024. These regulations expand the trade sanctions against Iran, with the aim of disrupting Iran's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and missile industry. In particular, the regulations prohibit the export, supply and delivery and making available of additional goods and technology used by Iran to produce Advanced Conventional Weapons as well as the provision of ancillary services (brokering services, technical assistance, financial services etc.). (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/iran-sanctions-guidance/iran-sanctions-guidance).

3. North Korea Sanctions

UK Government amends on entry on the UK sanctions list under the DPRK regime: On September 20, 2024, the UK Government amended the entry for Ri Pyong Chul on the UK sanctions list. This individual remains subject to an assets freeze (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66ed36c150c0ff1bc7fa14e4/Notice_Democratic_

People_s_Republic_of_Korea_200924.pdf)

4. Other Sanctions

ECJU launches LITE system: On September 17, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit launched the public beta version of its new online system, LITE. The first services to transition from SPIRE to LITE are "Apply for a SIEL". Subject to limited exceptions, SIEL applications are now to be processed through LITE. The ECJU intends to transition all SIEL applications off SPIRE in the coming months. (NTE 2024/25: launch of the 'Apply for a SIEL' service (LITE) public beta - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

