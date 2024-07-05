ARTICLE
5 July 2024

The Red Jet Just Got Greener...

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
Red Funnel will launch a zero-emission, electric, high-speed ferry transporting passengers across the Solent next year, supporting environmental efforts on the Isle of Wight.
UK Environment
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As someone who regularly takes the Red Funnel and Red Jet ferries across to the Isle of Wight, the service holds a special place in my family's heart because it signals the start of another adventure on our favourite little island. There are many people and organisations on the island that are trying to improve the environment, not least the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, so it's great to see Red Funnel doing their bit!

A zero-emission, electric, high-speed ferry will be transporting passengers across the Solent from next year.

www.bbc.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Mark Dauncey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More