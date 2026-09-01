UK Government Launches £28 Million Ultra-Long Duration Energy Storage Challenge

The UK Government has launched a new challenge to encourage the development of Ultra-Long Duration Energy Storage (Ultra-LDES) technologies to complement the UK's transition...

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The UK Government has launched a new challenge to encourage the development of Ultra-Long Duration Energy Storage (Ultra-LDES) technologies to complement the UK's transition to greener energy generation using intermittent solar and wind.

Eligible technologies should aim to store energy for over 100 hours, with the challenge focussing on advanced battery technologies and underground hydrogen storage. For advanced battery technologies, £3 million has been allocated for a first phase of project development studies and £10 million has been allocated for a second phase for further support.

The Ultra-LDES challenge is the latest of 11 R&D Missions Accelerator Programs looking to invest £500 million in public money and leverage a further £1.5 billion of private investment by 2030 to develop technologies addressing major problems facing the UK economy and society.

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"By backing new cutting-edge battery technology and hydrogen storage with this £28 million grant, we will store more clean power, reduce reliance on expensive gas generation and deliver a more secure energy system." - Michael Shanks, Energy Minister www.gov.uk/...

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