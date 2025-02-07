ARTICLE
7 February 2025

All In A Day's Work: The Employment Tribunal Process (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Hannah King and Alex Harper are giving an overview of the practical and legal process of bringing and defending Employment Tribunal claims in the UK.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Hannah King
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Hannah King and Alex Harper are giving an overview of the practical and legal process of bringing and defending Employment Tribunal claims in the UK. They run through the broad Tribunal process from lodging the claim, all the way to the final hearing. They also discuss possible strategies during the process and how to use the Employment Tribunal process to maximum effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hannah King
Hannah King
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More