The Non-Executive Director Pay Landscape In Japan, The U.S., And Europe

An annual analysis on non-executive director pay finds that major gaps remain between Japanese and Western markets in their pay components.

As Japanese companies look to globalize their operations, there is increasing interest in the way non-executive, or outside, directors contribute to improvements in corporate value. And there's a critical need to retain directors that can effectively support the growth of Japanese companies in both domestic as well as global markets.

About the study This analysis on non-executive director pay is based on publicly available data for over 500 companies in Japan, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. For more information about how this analysis was conducted, please click on the 2024 analysis of non-executive director pay.

An annual analysis on non-executive director pay (which complements similar research on CEO pay) found that there was a slight nudge upwards (2%) in the median outside director pay in Japan, compared with no change in the U.S. and higher changes of 10% or more in the U.K. and Germany. This research is based on publicly available data for over 500 companies in Japan, France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S.

The key findings include:

There was no year-over-year change in U.S. outside director median pay levels.

The U.K. Germany and France saw increases of 15%, 10% and 2% respectively.

The total year-over-year increase for Japan was approximately 2%.

The use of stock compensation is well established in the U.S. In Europe, while grants are seen to some degree within the U.K., cases are limited in Germany and France.

Grants of stock to outside directors in Japan are on the rise and prevalence is higher than in Germany and France.

Outside director compensation analysis

The total outside director pay in Japan (cash and stock compensation) has increased from JPY 16.8 million to reach JPY 17.2 million in FY2023 (Figure 1). This represents a 2.3% year-over-year increase.

Figure 1. Trend in outside director compensation 2021 – 2023

When comparing the cash compensation of outside directors that do not hold a leadership position (directors that are not a lead independent director or chair of the board), Japanese companies already have some degree of competitiveness with the U.S. and levels even exceed the French market.

A major gap between Japan and the Western markets remains for leadership positions, in that U.S. and European companies typically pay outside directors according to their responsibilities and seniority in addition to fees proportionate to the amount of time required to effectively serve the Board and its committees. While some companies in Japan pay additional fees for attendance to board or committee meetings, there is typically no significant differentiation in pay for leadership positions such as the chair of the Board, which depending on the market in the US and Europe, can attract compensation up to approximately 1.5 – 6 times higher than outside directors that don't hold leadership positions (Figure 3). To attract global talent going forward, it will be essential to reconsider and design outside director pay structures to include Western benchmarks.

Figure 2. Total compensation levels for outside directors* in 2023

Figure 2b. Percentage of companies that grant stock-based compensation to outside directors*

The prevalence of stock compensation being granted to outside directors in Japan remains unchanged with 10 companies (approx. 12%) disclosing equity grants to outside directors during FY2023 (Figure 2). The use of stock compensation remains relatively rare in Japan when compared to the U.K. and the U.S., where 29% and 99% of companies use equity plans for outside directors, respectively.

There are various benefits to granting equity to outside directors as part of pay, including greater alignment between the interests of shareholders and directors; increasing alignment to mid-to-long term growth; and it can also be an effective way to attract non-Japanese outside directors.

However, when considering the impact stock compensation may have on the supervisory function of outside directors and the strict guidelines for making grants of equity to outside directors that institutional investors and proxy advisors have as a part of their investment stewardship strategy1, it will be essential that companies ensure grants of stock are free of performance hurdles.

Figure 3. Total compensation paid to outside/non-executive directors who serve as board chairs

Another important point to consider when revising outside director pay is to have appropriate governance structures in place. It is commonplace for companies in the U.S. and Europe to clearly define the roles and policies of the Board and its committees through the disclosure of Charters and to also make clear the responsibilities of the Board Chair, Committee Chair and Lead Independent Directors. Furthermore, details of the pay framework used for outside directors and the fees payable to each incumbent director are also disclosed as regular market practice. It is essential for Japanese companies to consider the accountability outside directors hold as they are expected to act as representatives of shareholders when revising their pay structures.

About the study

Outside director pay data was compiled by the WTW Global Executive Compensation Analysis team using public disclosures. Details of the analysis and basis of representation are as follows:

U.S.: Median of companies in both the Fortune 500 and S&P 500 with revenue above JPY 1 trillion (244 companies)

U.K.: Median of FTSE 100 companies with revenue above JPY 1 trillion (51 companies)

Germany: Median of DAX constituents with revenue above JPY 1 trillion (34 companies)

France: Median of CAC 40 companies with revenue above JPY 1 trillion (35 companies)

Japan: Median of top 100 companies by market cap and with revenue above JPY 1 trillion and had submitted Securities Reports at the time of analysis (82 companies).

Source Note: Outside director analysis reflects individual pay for Outside Directors in the U.S. market and Non-Executive Directors in the U.K., German and French markets in addition to fee policies of each company under analysis. For outside directors that are not lead independent director or chair or the board, the average compensation for all applicable directors is used to calculate median (1 data point per company). Chair of the Board data represents the total pay to the relevant director for each company. Japanese data points calculated by taking the average compensation payable on an individual basis by dividing the total number of outside directors by the total compensation paid to all outside directors.

Cases where annual pay data was not available (due to partial year tenure) are treated as outliers and removed from the analysis.

Exchange Rates: 2023 Average TTM rates (USD 1 = JPY 140.56; 1 GBP = JPY 174.86; 1 EUR = JPY 152.00)

1. Proxy voting policies vary between institutional investors, with some taking a blanket approach of voting against any stock grants to outside directors. Others will only be in favor when there are no performance metrics attached to the plan.

