Right To Work Checks: Extended Liability For Organisations From 1 October 2026

Most organisations are familiar with the obligation to conduct right to work checks on their employees in order to prevent illegal working in the UK. However, with effect from 1 October 2026, the scope of these duties will expand significantly.

There are two main aspects to be aware of:

the definition of "employer" will be extended beyond traditional employment relationships to include worker's contracts, individual sub-contractors and online matching services; and

there will be a new concept of "extended liability" that can reach up through contractual supply chains. This means that organisations higher up a contractual chain may be liable for illegal working in contractual arrangements, even where they do not have a direct contractual relationship with the worker.

These changes apply in respect of relevant contractual relationships entered into on or after 1 October 2026.

With civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker at stake, organisations across all sectors should be reviewing their arrangements now.

Who is not affected?

The extended liability regime does not capture every organisation that uses work or services from another business. Several categories are expressly excluded:

End users, clients and customers – If your organisation is simply using a service for its own internal operations, and is not responsible for providing those services onwards to a third party, the extended liability provisions do not apply.

Examples: (1) A retailer contracts a facilities management company for cleaning across its stores is an end user – in this instance, responsibility remains with the facilities management company as the direct employer of the cleaners. (2) The same principle applies to a manufacturer that takes on temporary production workers from an employment business to cover increased demand – the manufacturer is integrating those workers into its own operations, not providing them onwards, and is therefore out of scope.

Genuinely self-employed individuals and personal service companies – Individuals operating an independent business in their own name, or through their own company, who contract directly with clients or customers for the provision of goods or services fall outside the regime.

Example: A self-employed plumber sourcing work from multiple customers, or a graphic designer engaged through their own personal service company on a business-to-business basis, would not trigger a right to work check obligation on the part of the client.

Supply of goods – Where a contract is for the supply of finished goods rather than work or services, the extended liability provisions do not apply.

Example: A food producer supplying sandwiches to a retailer is supplying a product. The workers in the factory are engaged in the producer's own operations, and liability sits with the employment business that supplied them.

The underlying principle is clear: extended liability is targeted at arrangements where work or services are passed along a contractual chain, not at arm's-length procurement of goods or services for internal consumption.

Who will be affected?

The new provisions bring several categories of arrangement within scope, each carrying potential exposure where right to work checks have not been properly conducted.

Worker’s contracts – This refers to a contract (other than a contract of service or apprenticeship) under which an individual undertakes to perform work or services personally for an organisation and the organisation is not a client or customer of any profession or business carried on by the individual. In practical terms, this means the individual must do the work themselves (rather than being free to send a substitute) and they are not genuinely operating their own independent business of which the organisation is simply a customer.

Example: An individual is registered with an employment business which supplies temporary workers to bars and restaurants during busy periods. The individual is engaged by the employment business on a contract for services and accepts short-term hospitality assignments when offered. The employment business is the individual’s employer for the purposes of the right to work scheme and is therefore responsible for the right to work check.

Subcontracting chains – Where a business is contracted to deliver work or services to a third party and subcontracts some or all of that work to other businesses, the extended liability provisions apply.

Example: A construction company that wins a contract to build new homes and engages other businesses through a chain of contracts (e.g. for bricklaying, foundations, and the like) may be treated as the employer of any individual personally carrying out work through that chain. The liability is not limited to a single tier; it can cascade through every level of subcontracting.

This has obvious implications for sectors such as construction, logistics and facilities management, but it will also be relevant wherever outsourcing arrangements involve the onward delivery of services. Commercial contracts in those chains will need to be re-examined.

Online matching services – Platforms that, in the course of a business, maintain a register of service providers and match them with potential clients or customers for a fee or commission will be treated as the employer of any worker who carries out the services.

Example: A homeowner uses an online matching service to find an electrician. The matching service connects them, and the homeowner contracts directly with the electrical business, but the matching service may nonetheless be treated as the employer of the worker who turns up to do the job.

Gig economy platforms are an obvious target here, but any business operating a marketplace model should assess whether it falls within the definition.

Substitution arrangements – Where a contractual arrangement between an employer and a worker permits substitution, meaning that it allows the worker to send someone else to carry out the work in their place, the employer may be treated as employing both the original worker and any substitute.

Example: A food delivery platform whose riders are engaged as independent contractors with the right to substitute is a clear example: the platform is potentially liable for the right to work status of every substitute who makes a delivery.

Substitution clauses are common in consultancy and contractor arrangements and are often used in employment and tax law analysis to demonstrate genuine self-employment. Businesses that have relied on such clauses for IR35 or worker status purposes should now consider their illegal working exposure.

Practical steps for clients

Map your contracts – The first step is to identify which of your commercial arrangements may fall within scope. Categorise your contracts by reference to whether they involve the provision of work or services to a third party through a supply chain, an online matching service or substitution arrangements.

Review against the prescribed requirements – To establish a statutory excuse against extended liability, the Home Office guidance sets out three prescribed requirements: (1) contractual terms and conditions (a written statement), (2) substitution controls (where relevant), and (3) identity verification systems.

(1) Contractual terms – these require provisions:

mandating right to work checks; restricting further subcontracting without prior written consent; permitting audits; enabling enforcement action where illegal working is identified, and requiring co-operation with Home Office investigations.

Many existing commercial contracts are unlikely to contain all of these provisions. The requirement to co-operate with Home Office investigations and to include enforcement provisions such as suspension or termination rights is particularly novel and may prompt significant commercial negotiation.

(2) Substitution controls – Where a contract permits a worker to substitute their work or services to another individual, the employer must implement processes before the work commences to ensure that a prescribed right to work check is carried out on every substitute before they perform any work, that the check is not delegated to the workers themselves, and that contractual enforcement provisions (such as suspension or termination) are in place for cases of suspected illegal working. It is not sufficient to rely on contractual terms alone – the Home Office will assess whether the controls have been implemented and are operating effectively in practice.

(3)Identity verification systems – A person relying on the extended liability provisions must have proportionate systems and processes in place to ensure that the individual actually carrying out the work is the same person on whom a right to work check was conducted. Employers may rely on existing operational systems or those operated by third parties in the contractual chain, provided they have taken reasonable steps to satisfy themselves that those systems are effective.

Update your contracts and flow obligations down – Existing template contracts will need to be redrafted, or new annexes implemented, for any arrangements where work or services commence on or after 1 October 2026. Crucially, compliance obligations must flow down through every tier of the chain. As such, if your organisation sits in the middle, you need to ensure not only that your contracts with parties above you are compliant, but that your contracts with those below you replicate equivalent right to work obligations.

Put operational processes in place – Contractual terms alone will not suffice. The Home Office guidance makes clear that a person seeking to rely on a statutory excuse against illegal working must show that "appropriate arrangements are in place and are operating effectively in practice". Businesses will need monitoring, audit and assurance processes, and they should build these into their compliance frameworks alongside data protection considerations, including identifying the lawful basis for processing any personal data under UK GDPR.

Engage advisers early – This is not a purely employment or immigration law exercise. Commercial teams and procurement functions all have a role to play. The interplay between the contractual requirements, existing outsourcing models and supply chain governance means that a co-ordinated, cross-practice approach will deliver the best results.

Organisations that move now can negotiate updated terms on their own timeline; those that wait risk doing so under pressure, or worse, without a statutory excuse in place.

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