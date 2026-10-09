Health And Safety In An Ageing Workforce – What Action Should Employers Take To Keep Older Workers Safe?

The Health and Safety Executive's latest data reveals a stark reality: workers aged 60 and over account for 32% of fatal workplace injuries despite comprising only 12% of the workforce, with fatality rates quadrupling for those 65 and above. As the UK workforce continues to age, this disproportionate risk raises critical questions about how employers should adapt their health and safety practices.

What employers should consider when managing health and safety risks for an ageing workforce

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE)’s recent report on work-related fatal injuries revealed that 32% of fatal injuries in 2025/26 were suffered by workers aged 60 and over, even though such workers made up only 12% of the workforce.

The rate of fatal injury increases with age. HSE data recorded workers aged 60-64 had a rate around twice the ‘all ages’ rate in 2025/26 and workers aged 65 and over had a rate that is four times as high as the ‘all ages’ rate.

The data indicates that older workers are at disproportionate risk of a fatal accident at work, so what does the HSE have to say in relation to this and what actions should employers take?

Are older workers more at risk of fatal injury?

On the face of it, the figures look bleak. However, the HSE has highlighted that the ageing workforce is an important factor and that the fatal injury statistics are symptomatic of people living and working longer.

At the HSE’s Annual General Meeting in July, Rick Brunt, director of engagement and policy, challenged the suggestion of a need for targeted age-based regulatory action.

“The key point is the same as it would be for any other characteristic – young apprentices or people with a disability. It’s more about making sure we adapt accordingly in our risk assessment – which is the absolute principle of health and safety regulation.”

What does this mean for employers?

Employers may wish to consider adapting risk assessments to take age into account as part of effective health and safety management. The ageing workforce is more prominent across certain sectors, such as construction, and therefore the risk of fatal injuries may be particularly disproportionate, which supports the case for proactive consideration of age-related adjustments.

Whilst HSE guidance makes it clear that a separate risk assessment is not required specifically for older workers, employers should review risk assessments whenever something significant changes.

In respect of older workers, employers should consider their work activities as part of the risk assessment and consider if any reasonable adjustments are needed in line with HSE guidance in relation to older workers.

As HSE identifies, adjustments may include:

allowing older workers more time to absorb health and safety information or training, for example through self-paced training;

introducing opportunities for older workers to choose other types of work; and

designing manual handling tasks to eliminate or minimise the risk.

Employers should consult workers when considering changes and avoid making assumptions. How health and safety issues are managed in an ageing workforce is likely to become increasingly prominent, particularly if rates of workplace fatalities continue to disproportionately affect older workers.

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