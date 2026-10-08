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8 October 2026

ERA Explained: Anti-Harassment Reforms - Understanding The New Employer Requirements (Podcast)

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Burges Salmon

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The Employment Rights Act introduces significant changes to workplace harassment prevention, requiring employers to take "all reasonable steps" rather than just "reasonable steps" to prevent sexual harassment. New third-party harassment liability extends across all protected characteristics, while upcoming NDA restrictions will limit confidentiality clauses in discrimination settlements.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Kate Redshaw,Katherine Flower,Elizabeth Buckley
+1 Authors

In the latest episode of ERA Explained, we discuss the significant changes to workplace harassment protections coming into force on 30 October.

Featuring highlights from our recent webinar, the discussion covers the new requirement for employers to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, the introduction of liability for third-party harassment, and forthcoming changes to the use of NDAs.

To explore the topic in more detail, you can watch the full webinar on our ERA Hub:

Watch the webinar

Listen to the episode

Watch the video

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Kate Redshaw
Kate Redshaw
Photo of Katherine Flower
Katherine Flower
Photo of Jamie Cameron
Jamie Cameron
Photo of Elizabeth Buckley
Elizabeth Buckley
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