Settlement Agreements Explained | Aneil Balgobin, Head Of Employment Law At Anthony Gold Solicitors (Video)
AG
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
More
Anthony Gold Solicitors are a leading Law firm based in London. Our solicitors specialise in various areas of law and are experts in their fields of legal services. We are negotiators and litigators, committed to doing whatever is best for our clients.
In this video, Aneil Balgobin, Partner and Head of the Employment Law team, discusses the crucial work our employment law team does, with a particular focus on settlement agreements.
United Kingdom
Employment and HR
Article Insights
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP are most popular:
within Privacy topic(s)
with readers working within the Property industries
VIDEO
In this video, Aneil Balgobin, Partner and Head of the
Employment Law team, discusses the crucial work our employment law
team does, with a particular focus on settlement agreements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.