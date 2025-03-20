ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Get Ready For The Future Of Pay Reporting And Pay Equality (Podcast)

Join David Lorimer, Anna Bond, Tom Heys, and Sally Hart in this special podcast episode recorded at The Work Agenda conference in February. They discuss Labour's upcoming reforms to pay reporting in the UK, including changes to gender pay gap reporting and the introduction of ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting. Tune in for practical advice on gathering and reporting data, and insights on preparing for these changes to ensure pay equality in the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

