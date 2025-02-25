Three Things I've Learnt About Employment Law With Dónall Breen

What can we learn from an expert in employment law?

In this insightful video, Dónall Breen, Employment lawyer at GQ Littler, joins Ben White for a coffee- fuelled stroll in the park. Together, they dive into key insights from Dónall's extensive experience in employment law. Whether you're an HR professional, a business leader, or simply curious about workplace dynamics, these lessons are practical and thought-provoking.

Appreciate the human side of employment law: Dealing with stressed employees requires empathy—legal rigidity alone can escalate situations. Consistency is Key: Avoid legal risks by balancing consistency with well-thought-out exceptions. Stay informed: Employment law intersects with evolving public expectations and legal rights—stay ahead by keeping informed.

Why it matters: Employment law isn't just about rules—it's about building workplaces that respect both employees and legal standards.

