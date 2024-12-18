ARTICLE
18 December 2024

HR Briefing - Wages And Suspensions: Mendy V Manchester City (Podcast)

Macfarlanes

Contributor

The latest Macfarlanes HR podcast explores employment law topics, including the "wage-work bargain," wage deductions under the Employment Rights Act, and wage obligations during suspensions or legal proceedings, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and fair workplace practices.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Matthew Ramsey and Isobel Lewis

In the latest episode of our podcast, Matthew Ramsey is joined by Isobel Lewis to talk about money: when wages are payable, when employers can withhold salary, and what happens when employees are suspended from work.

They cover:

  • the "wage-work bargain" and its significance in defining employment relationships;
  • legal principles governing wage deductions under the Employment Rights Act; and
  • complex scenarios where employees are unable to work due to external circumstances, such as suspensions or criminal trials, with references to the recent well-publicised litigation between Benjamin Mendy and Manchester City FC.

If you would like more information or want to discuss any of the topics in this podcast, please get in touch with Matthew and Isobel.

Episode summary:

In the latest Macfarlanes HR podcast, Matthew Ramsey and Isobel Lewis discuss key issues surrounding wages in employment law. They start by looking at the "wage-work bargain" and its central role in employment contracts, outlining the obligations it creates for both employers and employees.

Next, they examine the rules around wage deductions, stressing the importance of transparency and ensuring compliance with the Employment Rights Act.

They conclude with a discussion on how wage entitlements apply when employees cannot work, noticing how situations like suspensions or legal investigations can complicate wage obligations. This highlights the need for clear definitions and careful management of wage agreements to ensure both legal compliance and fairness in the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Ramsey
Matthew Ramsey
Photo of Isobel Lewis
Isobel Lewis
