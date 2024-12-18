HR Briefing - Wages And Suspensions: Mendy V Manchester City (Podcast)

In the latest episode of our podcast, Matthew Ramsey is joined by Isobel Lewis to talk about money: when wages are payable, when employers can withhold salary, and what happens when employees are suspended from work.

They cover:

the "wage-work bargain" and its significance in defining employment relationships;

legal principles governing wage deductions under the Employment Rights Act; and

complex scenarios where employees are unable to work due to external circumstances, such as suspensions or criminal trials, with references to the recent well-publicised litigation between Benjamin Mendy and Manchester City FC.

