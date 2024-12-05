Podcast: Voices For Change – International Day Of Persons With Disabilities – With Florence, David And Campbell (S2 Ep.3) (Video)

Voices for Change by A&O Shearman brings together a community of inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin Farrance, our global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews colleagues and clients about their personal stories, commitment to DE&I and advice for others to learn from. Stay up to date with new episodes every month.

Episode 3 launches to coincide with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, December 3. This episode aims to raise awareness about the positive impact of employing individuals with additional needs – both for the benefit of our firm and wider society.

Justin is joined by Florence Garrett, a conference waiter who has Down Syndrome. Florence shares her personal story, and the valuable contributions she makes both in her job, as well as with various charities and external organizations.

Together with David Campbell (partner) and Campbell Brown (catering general manager), the episode suggests different ways in which organisations can set people with additional needs up for success, and a call to action for others to extend their support for similar initiatives.

