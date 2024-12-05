Podcast: Voices For Change – International Day Of Persons With Disabilities – With Florence, David And Campbell (S2 Ep.3) (Video)

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets.
Voices for Change by A&O Shearman brings together a
community of inclusive thinkers and thought leaders. Join Justin
Farrance, our global DE&I ambassador, as he interviews
colleagues and clients about their personal stories, commitment to
DE&I and advice for others to learn from. Stay up to date with
new episodes every month.
Episode 3 launches to coincide with the International Day of
Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, December 3. This episode aims
to raise awareness about the positive impact of employing
individuals with additional needs – both for the benefit of
our firm and wider society.
Justin is joined by Florence Garrett, a conference waiter who
has Down Syndrome. Florence shares her personal story, and the
valuable contributions she makes both in her job, as well as with
various charities and external organizations.
Together with David Campbell
(partner) and Campbell Brown (catering general manager), the
episode suggests different ways in which organisations can set
people with additional needs up for success, and a call to action
for others to extend their support for similar initiatives.
