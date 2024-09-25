Why Banning Unpaid Internships Is Good For Mums

For mums re-entering the job market after a career break, unpaid internships can pose a significant barrier. Many mothers face the challenge of re-establishing their careers, often after years spent focusing on childcare and family responsibilities.

While an internship might seem like an ideal way to gain new skills or refresh existing ones, the financial burden of undertaking an unpaid role can be prohibitive. Mums, particularly those managing household finances, cannot afford to work for free while juggling the costs of living, childcare, and other family expenses. By banning unpaid internships, Labour's reform will make it easier for mothers to return to the workforce by ensuring that any work they do is fairly compensated, providing them with the financial stability they need while rebuilding their careers.

Labour's plan to ban unpaid internships is centered on the principle that all work should be fairly compensated. The core of the proposal is to prohibit unpaid internships unless they are part of an educational or vocational training programme, ensuring that internships are either part of a structured learning experience or paid in accordance with the National Minimum Wage Act.

One of the key motivations behind this policy is to address socio-economic inequality. By banning unpaid internships, Labour aims to level the playing field, making it easier for individuals from all backgrounds to access career opportunities. This move could lead to greater diversity within industries that have traditionally been dominated by individuals from more affluent backgrounds.

Financial dependence for teens

Furthermore, the policy aligns with broader efforts to ensure that all workers, regardless of their career stage, receive fair compensation for their labour. For mums with older teenagers, this reform is particularly relevant. Many parents worry about their children's futures, especially as they enter the job market. The prospect of their teens being forced into unpaid roles to gain experience is daunting, as it can perpetuate financial dependence on the family and limit their opportunities for financial independence.

When young workers are paid for their contributions, it sends a powerful message that their work is valued and respected. This acknowledgment can boost their self-esteem, reduce anxiety related to financial insecurity, and promote a healthier work-life balance. Conversely, unpaid internships can exacerbate stress, lead to burnout, and even deter individuals from pursuing their desired careers due to the financial and emotional toll. For parents, knowing that their children are entering a workforce where fair compensation is the norm provides peace of mind and reassurance that their teens are being treated justly.

Importantly, this shift would also contribute to the mental and emotional wellbeing of both returning mums and young workers, who would gain more from their roles in a supportive and structured environment.

For mums returning to the workforce or those supporting their teenagers' first steps into the job market, Labour's proposal offers hope. It aligns with a broader cultural shift towards valuing and compensating all forms of labour, recognising that fair pay is not just about money – it's about dignity, respect, and wellbeing.

Labour's plan to ban unpaid internships represents a significant step towards promoting fair opportunities, reducing inequality and enhancing the wellbeing of both mums and young workers in the UK job market.

Originally Published by workingmums

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.