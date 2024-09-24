Employment Law Under Labour: Preparing For Change (Video)

Employers can expect significant reforms to UK employment law under plans announced by the new Labour government.
The webinar covers changes expected under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill including in relation to:
- Unfair dismissal
- Flexible working
- Family rights
- Fire and rehire
- Trade unions and strikes
- Pay reporting
- Zero hours workers.
We also discuss longer term plans including in relation to:
- Employment status and rights
- Third party harassment
- The family leave framework
- Minimum wage
- Collective redundancy consultation
- Collective bargaining
- The enforcement of workers' rights
