Employment Law Under Labour: Preparing For Change (Video)

Employers can expect significant reforms to UK employment law under plans announced by the new Labour government.

In our on-demand webinar, knowledge counsel Anna West and Adam Rice discuss the key changes proposed by the new government and what they will mean for employers.

The webinar covers changes expected under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill including in relation to:

Unfair dismissal

Flexible working

Family rights

Fire and rehire

Trade unions and strikes

Pay reporting

Zero hours workers.

We also discuss longer term plans including in relation to:

Employment status and rights

Third party harassment

The family leave framework

Minimum wage

Collective redundancy consultation

Collective bargaining

The enforcement of workers' rights

