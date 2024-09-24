ARTICLE
Employment Law Under Labour: Preparing For Change (Video)

The new Labour government plans significant UK employment law reforms, including changes to unfair dismissal, flexible working, family rights, fire and rehire, pay reporting, and zero-hours contracts. Longer-term reforms may address employment status, minimum wage, and workers' rights enforcement.
Employers can expect significant reforms to UK employment law under plans announced by the new Labour government.

In our on-demand webinar, knowledge counsel Anna West and Adam Rice discuss the key changes proposed by the new government and what they will mean for employers.

The webinar covers changes expected under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill including in relation to:

  • Unfair dismissal
  • Flexible working
  • Family rights
  • Fire and rehire
  • Trade unions and strikes
  • Pay reporting
  • Zero hours workers.

We also discuss longer term plans including in relation to:

  • Employment status and rights
  • Third party harassment
  • The family leave framework
  • Minimum wage
  • Collective redundancy consultation
  • Collective bargaining
  • The enforcement of workers' rights

Watch below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

