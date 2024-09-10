Last month, the Financial Times reported that PwC had launched a round of "silent layoffs" in the U.K.

Staff were notified individually to be offered a package to leave and were told not to inform colleagues if they accepted, as well as being given a script to follow by HR on the matter.

This inevitably leaked to the press, but as employment law expert Louise Taft explains in this article for Compliance Week, it's not unusual for voluntary redundancy agreements to include non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

In fact, NDAs can protect both employers and employees, as Louise explains.

