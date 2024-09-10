Jurit is a virtual law firm that provides flexible, client-focused legal services, reimagining traditional legal practices. Its consultancy model offers clients access to senior legal professionals on demand, combining technical excellence with cost efficiency. Jurit's global team, with experience across top law firms and in-house counsel roles, delivers commercial legal services that are agile, responsive, and tailored to clients' needs. The firm's virtual structure reduces operational costs, allowing it to offer high-quality services at competitive prices.
Last month, the Financial Times reported that PwC had
launched a round of "silent layoffs" in the
U.K.
Staff were notified individually to be offered a package to
leave and were told not to inform colleagues if they accepted, as
well as being given a script to follow by HR on the matter.
This inevitably leaked to the press, but as employment law
expert Louise Taft explains in this article for Compliance Week, it's not unusual for
voluntary redundancy agreements to include non-disclosure
agreements (NDAs).
In fact, NDAs can protect both employers and employees, as
Louise explains.
If you would like advice on the voluntary redundancy process
– whether you are an employer seeking to implement one, or an
employee affected by it,