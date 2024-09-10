ARTICLE
Lessons For HR From PwC's "Silent Layoffs"

PwC's "silent layoffs" in the U.K. involved confidential voluntary redundancy offers with NDAs. Employment law expert Louise Taft explains the role and benefits of NDAs in such processes.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Louise Taft
Authors
Last month, the Financial Times reported that PwC had launched a round of "silent layoffs" in the U.K.

Staff were notified individually to be offered a package to leave and were told not to inform colleagues if they accepted, as well as being given a script to follow by HR on the matter.

This inevitably leaked to the press, but as employment law expert Louise Taft explains in this article for Compliance Week, it's not unusual for voluntary redundancy agreements to include non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

In fact, NDAs can protect both employers and employees, as Louise explains.

If you would like advice on the voluntary redundancy process – whether you are an employer seeking to implement one, or an employee affected by it, don't hesitate to get in touch.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

