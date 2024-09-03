ARTICLE
3 September 2024

All In A Day's Work: Off The Record Conversations (Podcast)

HC
Herrington Carmichael

Contributor

Herrington Carmichael logo
Herrington Carmichael is a full-service law firm offering legal advice to UK and international businesses. We work with corporate entities of all sizes from large PLCs through to start-up businesses.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of All in a Day's Work, Hannah King and Alex Harper from Herrington Carmichael are discussing off the record conversations.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Photo of Hannah King
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of All in a Day's Work, Hannah King and Alex Harper from Herrington Carmichael are discussing off the record conversations. Hannah will explain what a without prejudice conversation actually is and what the differences are between a without prejudice discussion and a protected conversation under the Employment Rights Act 1996. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hannah King
Hannah King
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More