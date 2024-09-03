Shepherd and Wedderburn makes two key partner appointments adding strength to its employment practice and Aberdeen office

Shepherd and Wedderburn is pleased to announce the appointment of Tricia Walker and Andrew Knight as partners in the employment team.

Tricia Walker, recognised as one of Scotland's top employment law practitioners in both Chambers and Legal 500 directories, brings a wealth of experience to the firm. With a particular focus on the energy sector, Tricia advises clients across various industries.

Tricia remarked "Andrew and I have successfully worked together for 15 years, and we are very excited about our next chapter, bringing our expertise to Shepherd and Wedderburn, one of Scotland's pre-eminent commercial law firms, which continues to go from strength to strength. We are delighted and proud to be joining the firm."

Andrew Knight is an experienced lawyer with a diverse client portfolio. Andrew's expertise spans multiple sectors, including energy, construction, transportation, higher education, and the third sector. He has a strong focus on energy services and regularly provides counsel on employment law matters with offshore and international dimensions.

Andrew said "We are delighted to be joining Shepherd and Wedderburn, who are investing heavily in growing their presence in Aberdeen. We very much look forward to continuing to service clients, new and old, with all employment law-related matters and queries. It will be a privilege to work with the existing, already expert, team to further grow the firm's practice and presence in Aberdeen, and employment team more widely."

The addition of Tricia and Andrew to the employment practice is a significant milestone for Shepherd and Wedderburn. Andrew Blain, Managing Partner of the firm, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Tricia and Andrew, to the firm and our employment practice. Their wealth of knowledge on all aspects of employment law will enhance our ability to serve our current clients and grow our practice."

"This latest investment in our Aberdeen presence underscores our commitment to our clients in the north-east," he added.

Earlier this month, Shepherd and Wedderburn unveiled that turnover had grown by 7% to £71.4 million in the year to 30 April 2024. Net profits at the firm also saw a significant rise, growing by 12% to £30.2 million.

