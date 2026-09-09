UK Expansion: Unpacked – A Practical Guide To Building A UK Presence | Equity Incentives (Podcast)

In this episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked, we explore how international businesses can effectively incentivise their UK workforce as they expand into the market.

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Building on our previous episode covering the UK employment law essentials businesses need to get right from day one, we turn our attention to employee incentives and the role they can play in attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Julia Cockroft , partner in our Tax and Incentives team, joins Sam Munday to discuss the key considerations for businesses looking to design effective incentive arrangements in the UK.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up on the series so far here.