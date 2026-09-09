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9 September 2026

UK Expansion: Unpacked – A Practical Guide To Building A UK Presence | Equity Incentives (Podcast)

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International businesses expanding into the UK market face important decisions about how to structure employee incentive programs. This episode examines the strategic considerations and practical frameworks for designing compensation arrangements that effectively attract and retain talent in the UK. Tax partner Julia Cockroft provides insights into the key factors businesses should evaluate when establishing their UK workforce incentive structures.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Samuel Munday and Julia Cockroft
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In this episode of UK Expansion: Unpacked, we explore how international businesses can effectively incentivise their UK workforce as they expand into the market.

Building on our previous episode covering the UK employment law essentials businesses need to get right from day one, we turn our attention to employee incentives and the role they can play in attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Julia Cockroft, partner in our Tax and Incentives team, joins Sam Munday to discuss the key considerations for businesses looking to design effective incentive arrangements in the UK.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up on the series so far here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Samuel Munday
Samuel Munday
Photo of Julia Cockroft
Julia Cockroft
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