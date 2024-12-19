Pensions: What's New This Week - December 16, 2024

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Welcome to your weekly update from the A&O Shearman pensions team, covering all the latest legal and regulatory developments in the world of workplace pensions.

TPR publishes DB landscape 2024

The Pensions Regulator's annual overview of the occupational DB and hybrid scheme landscape shows continuing trends of year-on-year reduction in the number of schemes and in the number of scheme memberships, together with improvements in funding levels. 80% of DB and hybrid schemes are in surplus on a technical provisions basis in 2024 (up from 77% in 2023).

Read the Occupational defined benefit landscape in the UK 2024 review.

PPF publishes latest Purple Book

The Pension Protection Fund has published its latest annual Pensions Universe Risk Profile (known as the Purple Book). This tracks trends in DB scheme funding, demographics, asset allocation, and more. Like TPR's DB landscape publication, the Purple Book notes an improvement in scheme funding on both a section 179 and full buyout basis. Among other data, it notes a reduction of around a third in the number of contingent assets submitted to the PPF for the 2023/24 levy year and highlights a record GBP60 billion of risk transfer deals (buy-ins, buyouts and longevity swaps) in 2023.

Read the Purple Book 2024.

