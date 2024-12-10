Pensions Dashboards Programme Updates Its Draft Standards And Code Of Connection

In the latest step towards making pensions dashboards a reality, the Pensions Dashboards Programme has published an updated version of reporting standards.

This document sets out the requirements on pension providers and schemes, and dashboard providers, for generating, recording and reporting data. This includes information for security protection, tracking performance, and helping regulators to monitor compliance with legal obligations. There have also been minor changes to data standards and the code of connection.

These documents can all be accessed here.