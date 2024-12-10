ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Pensions Dashboards Programme Updates Its Draft Standards And Code Of Connection

The Pensions Dashboards Programme has published updated reporting standards, outlining data requirements for providers, ensuring security, performance tracking, and regulatory compliance for pensions dashboards.
Lesley Browning and Shane O'Reilly

In the latest step towards making pensions dashboards a reality, the Pensions Dashboards Programme has published an updated version of reporting standards.

This document sets out the requirements on pension providers and schemes, and dashboard providers, for generating, recording and reporting data. This includes information for security protection, tracking performance, and helping regulators to monitor compliance with legal obligations. There have also been minor changes to data standards and the code of connection.

These documents can all be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lesley Browning
Shane O'Reilly
