Managing Employee Pay In High-inflation Markets

By challenging one another, we achieve breakthroughs because only the best ideas survive. The result? Innovative solutions that meet your needs—informed by the global view and the local understanding of our colleagues around the world.

We work shoulder to shoulder with you, bringing diverse points of view and a deep commitment to your success.

At WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital that make your organization more resilient, motivate your workforce, and maximize performance.

High inflation is common in emerging economies. Manage these situations effectively and successfully for businesses as well as employees.

The past few years have provided practical – if unwanted – experience for many HR professionals and business executives on how to respond to the pressures of elevated inflation rates. And though inflation has calmed in most places in the world, many markets will face a surge or continuation of high inflation. This will require a targeted and timely response from both regional and global headquarters.

Inflation is not an 'if,' but a 'when' and 'where.' And it will shock us again

Inflation is personal. People see and feel the hike in prices of groceries, energy bills and higher interest rates. Besides making the daily cost of living visibly higher, inflation often results in a decrease in real incomes and an erosion of savings. Inflation triggers a string of challenging discussions in boardrooms, HR offices and union meetings as well as the dinner table at home.

Internationally, inflation in the past 20 years has ranged from -73% in Zimbabwe in 2007 to 65,000% in Venezuela in 2018. If we ignore these very low and very high inflation rates, for the past two decades the remaining 80% of markets have seen an inflation range of between zero and 18%.

This is a much wider range than the assumed low, single-digit inflation to which headquarters locations in G20 countries became accustomed. Despite much attention, global inflation levels from 2021 to 2023 did not deviate from that zero to 18% range — even if many economies uncomfortably moved toward the middle or even higher end of that range.

In 2024, 12 countries experienced inflation of more than 25%. More than 46 countries will see inflation at or above 6% in 2024, which typically is considered high by Western standards. Such levels of inflation were seen before the COVID-19 pandemic and are very likely to be around for the next five, 10 or 20 years.

Don't fight inflation; play with it

In memory of the 1920s and 1970s, Western economies perceive inflation growth of more than 2% as a risk. For many emerging markets, elevated inflation comes naturally, accompanying their economic transitions and growth. If you try to curb inflation, you risk destroying desired growth. And the fact is, inflation can present new opportunities for business.

46+ countries will see inflation at or above 6% in 2024

Surges in inflation often are associated with higher nominal salary budgets, which allow us to more effectively re-price the relative salaries paid for jobs and skills. At the other end of the spectrum, a nominally low salary budget increase limits the opportunity for differentiation. Manageable inflation levels should be welcomed by business leaders who want to optimize the value of their human capital!

When an inflation surprise strikes

The absolute level of inflation doesn't trigger unease; rather, it's the deviation from a specific market norm. Eight percent to 12% inflation does not create any steer in a country running consistently at 10% inflation. However, bring 10% inflation to a country that is used to 2%, and CEOs, CFOs and CHROs are all busy analyzing the impact and agreeing on how to respond.

This extra tension often arises between the global leadership sitting in an unaffected country and the subsidiary that is exposed to the inflationary environment. Local leadership often challenges headquarters about actual versus reported inflation, employee retention risks and slow decision making at headquarters to support local operations.

No two situations are the same

There is no simple, single answer for managing pay in volatile environments. Following are a few actions that successful companies often take.

Focus on pay competitiveness, not inflation Inflation headlines often divert focus away from pay competitiveness in a futile attempt to match inflation levels. However, inflation does not necessarily require pay adjustments — unless market pay levels move. An over-emphasis on inflation raises the risk of establishing long-term employee expectations about salary-increase entitlements, making subsequent periods of high inflation even harder to manage (not to mention the related costs for the company). While you can't avoid the inflation discussion altogether, you can avoid attempting to establish the actual level of inflation, as multiple sources will likely provide conflicting answers. Rather, appreciate the range of available references and focus on understanding the trend; how likely is it that this elevated inflation will continue or drop in the near future? Secure a reliable source of the latest employee pay and benefits data and see where you stand While often a challenge on its own, understanding market trends is key to making sound pay decisions. Establish a regular feed of fresh market-pay data and trend updates to your compensation and benefits team, especially those in volatile markets. In high-inflation environments, this often means more frequent-than-annual updates. Leverage your existing survey providers, professional associations and, as needed, consider initiating custom studies in markets with limited official data sources (or where the situation is evolving rapidly) to ensure you have access to reliable market data and trends. Similarly, as the market evolves, regularly check your overall pay competitiveness against your desired target position as well as your individual pay package elements. Too many companies are eager to compensate based on inflation, setting themselves up for a surprise in a few years when they realize they are paying significantly above the market. Consider your options Pay management responses should be guided by how sudden or persistent inflation is. Some of the most common and effective pay responses include: No action. Often the most common and pragmatic short-term response as the market and businesses come to terms with a new reality. This is the ideal time for HR to gather insights and fine-tune their approach.

Often the most common and pragmatic short-term response as the market and businesses come to terms with a new reality. This is the ideal time for HR to gather insights and fine-tune their approach. One-off cost-of-living payments. These payments often are used to buy time while the organization assesses the emerging situation as well as to ease employees' cost of living. One-off payments have limited impact on long-term liability while sending the right signal to employees and management.

These payments often are used to buy time while the organization assesses the emerging situation as well as to ease employees' cost of living. One-off payments have limited impact on long-term liability while sending the right signal to employees and management. Segmented approach. Delivering the highest return on any extra budget spend, a segmented approach avoids spreading the budget across all employees equally; rather, this approach positively discriminates in favor of those roles that are key for the organization's long-term success (e.g., sales, product developers). In addition, be mindful of those who might need extra support, including the lowest paid who are hit hardest by cost-of-living increases. The situation is different in markets with a history of chronically high inflation and few expectations for substantial decreases in the foreseeable future. Several options come into play in these situations, depending on the actual level of inflation: Interim pay adjustments. These can be half-yearly, quarterly or monthly. Typically, these increases would not fall below 10% at the time, meaning that, for example, quarterly adjustments are conditional on higher than 40% inflation.

These can be half-yearly, quarterly or monthly. Typically, these increases would not fall below 10% at the time, meaning that, for example, quarterly adjustments are conditional on higher than 40% inflation. Paying salaries in hard currency. Subject to applicable local legal imitations, paying in or linking salaries to hard currency seemingly provides an easy solution to managing pay in a high inflation environment. Beware, it also carries an inherent risk of driving actual salaries beyond the desirable pay position, especially if the rest of the market is paying in local depreciated currency. In addition, paying in hard currency might backfire as soon as local currency shows sign of appreciation.

Subject to applicable local legal imitations, paying in or linking salaries to hard currency seemingly provides an easy solution to managing pay in a high inflation environment. Beware, it also carries an inherent risk of driving actual salaries beyond the desirable pay position, especially if the rest of the market is paying in local depreciated currency. In addition, paying in hard currency might backfire as soon as local currency shows sign of appreciation. International pension or saving plans. Denominated in hard currency, these vehicles present a powerful benefit for employees whose pension and/or savings funds are being deteriorated by persistent high inflation. These also provide an attractive vehicle for employee mobility that often is welcome by firms that are expanding in emerging markets. Organization size, financial position, existing talent challenges, local legislature and union agreements all play critical roles in selecting the most appropriate intervention. And even the best intervention will not succeed without engagement from key stakeholders. Effectively communicate and intervene There are several practices for headquarters locations to follow to limit unproductive tension with subsidiaries in high-inflation markets. Recognize the situation early: Ideally, this means headquarters or regional HR proactively checks with local leaders and HR business partners about the emerging situation and discusses the existing policy and next steps. The goal is to mitigate negative consequences on the business as well as employees.

Ideally, this means headquarters or regional HR proactively checks with local leaders and HR business partners about the emerging situation and discusses the existing policy and next steps. The goal is to mitigate negative consequences on the business as well as employees. Establish regular communication: Connect with management and employees to gain a full understanding of the evolving situation, assess market and business insights, and understand the key pain points that might require immediate intervention. For example, a strict fuel allowance policy when the price of fuel doubles will have a negative impact on sales behavior and the business.

Connect with management and employees to gain a full understanding of the evolving situation, assess market and business insights, and understand the key pain points that might require immediate intervention. For example, a strict fuel allowance policy when the price of fuel doubles will have a negative impact on sales behavior and the business. Act quickly: Limit the risk of losing key employees by introducing changes to the compensation and benefits package or other employee assistance programs without delay. A high-inflation environment leads to nominally extravagant offers that are hard for top performers to resist when they are frustrated by their current employer's inaction. Take the nominally higher budget as an opportunity to reprice jobs, skills and individuals to reflect their true value to the business.

Limit the risk of losing key employees by introducing changes to the compensation and benefits package or other employee assistance programs without delay. A high-inflation environment leads to nominally extravagant offers that are hard for top performers to resist when they are frustrated by their current employer's inaction. Take the nominally higher budget as an opportunity to reprice jobs, skills and individuals to reflect their true value to the business. Continually improve: Keep a finger on the pulse of the workforce by gathering employee sentiments, especially in locations of increased or sustained economic volatility. This provides feedback and insights on how to enhance employee engagement and continually improve your approach to managing through economic uncertainty.

There has never been a better time to act

Many business leaders and HR professionals have gained firsthand experience in the past three years on how to handle pay in the context of inflation surges. Now is the best time for headquarters locations to reflect on the lessons learned and update their guidelines to handle the next inflation surge.

If you are responsible for emerging markets, there is a good chance that one of the mid-size markets with high GDP growth will scream inflation just as your leadership expects strong business expansion and operational stability. Now is the time to get ready.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.