Pensions Ombudsman Publishes Updated Factsheet On Signposting Its Complaints Service

The Pensions Ombudsman has published a revised factsheet with suggested wording that schemes can use to signpost members to its complaint service.

The factsheet includes suggested wording for pension schemes to use when signposting the Ombudsman's services in various circumstances. These include when schemes respond to members' complaints and generic wording for scheme websites.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.