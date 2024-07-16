ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Pensions Ombudsman Publishes Updated Factsheet On Signposting Its Complaints Service

The Pensions Ombudsman released a revised factsheet with suggested wording for pension schemes to guide members to its complaint service, applicable in responses to complaints and on scheme websites.
The Pensions Ombudsman has published a revised factsheet with suggested wording that schemes can use to signpost members to its complaint service.

The factsheet includes suggested wording for pension schemes to use when signposting the Ombudsman's services in various circumstances. These include when schemes respond to members' complaints and generic wording for scheme websites.

