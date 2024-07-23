Nest Launches Mobile App For Members

The National Employment Savings Trust (Nest) has launched its mobile application 'Nest Pensions', which aims to provide members with access to their pension information through their mobile devices.

The app, currently only available for iOS devices, gives members access to their pension pot balance, detailed breakdowns of their contributions, the ability to manage beneficiaries and update their personal information, and a secure inbox for important updates.

The intention is to roll out the app to Android users in the coming weeks. There are also planned enhancements to the app in the pipeline, including biometric access, a quick way to pay into a Nest pension pot, and the ability to transfer funds.

