The Pensions Regulator has announced in a press release that its approach to the supervision of master trusts is evolving to focus more on investments, data quality and standards, and innovation at retirement.

In an address to master trust chairs of trustees, scheme strategists and scheme funders on July 8, 2024, Neil Bull, the Regulator's Executive Director of Market Oversight, announced that the change would see master trusts become the "gold standard for pension provision".

As part of the new approach, the Regulator will "probe and challenge" how a master trust's investment approach delivers for savers, investigate how master trusts are seeking the best possible long-term risk-adjusted returns, look more broadly at master trust investment governance and decision-making, and request "deep dives" into master trusts' systems and processes.

