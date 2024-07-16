ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Pensions Regulator To Focus Supervision On Master Trusts' Investments, Data And Innovation

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore
The Pensions Regulator is shifting its master trust supervision to prioritize investment strategies, data quality, standards, and retirement innovation, aiming for master trusts to become the "gold standard" in pension provision.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Pensions Regulator has announced in a press release that its approach to the supervision of master trusts is evolving to focus more on investments, data quality and standards, and innovation at retirement.

In an address to master trust chairs of trustees, scheme strategists and scheme funders on July 8, 2024, Neil Bull, the Regulator's Executive Director of Market Oversight, announced that the change would see master trusts become the "gold standard for pension provision".

As part of the new approach, the Regulator will "probe and challenge" how a master trust's investment approach delivers for savers, investigate how master trusts are seeking the best possible long-term risk-adjusted returns, look more broadly at master trust investment governance and decision-making, and request "deep dives" into master trusts' systems and processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More