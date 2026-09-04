SENDIST One Touch Pilot Scheme: What It Means For Section I Appeals

The Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Tribunal has announced a significant operational reform launching on 17 August 2026. Known as the “One Touch” Case Management Pilot, this trial alters the appeal procedure exclusively for standalone Section I appeals – those that only challenge the school or placement named in an Educational, Health and Care Plan.

The Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Tribunal has announced a significant operational reform launching on 17 August 2026. Known as the “One Touch” Case Management Pilot, this trial alters the appeal procedure exclusively for standalone Section I appeals – those that only challenge the school or placement named in an Educational, Health and Care Plan.

How the new process works

Under the new model, Section I appeals registered on or after 17 August 2026 will no longer receive a provisional hearing date at the time of registration. Instead, parties will receive standard directions outlining deadlines for evidence submission and the final bundle.

During the initial stages of the appeal, the Tribunal will generally hold off on responding to interim Requests for Changes. Once the final bundle deadline passes, approximately 12 to 16 weeks after registration, a Legal Officer, Registrar, or Judge will conduct a Case Review.

Following this review, if the case is ready to proceed to a hearing, the Tribunal will issue orders listing the case for the next available hearing date or directing it toward Judicial Alternative Dispute Resolution (JADR). If the case is not ready, further directions will be issued before a hearing can be allocated.

Practical implications for appellants and local authorities

While the Tribunal aims to streamline caseloads and free up hearing capacity across the board, the new process introduces key practical considerations.

Although this streamlined approach could theoretically result in a shorter overall timetable for straightforward placement disputes, the actual length of the appeal will ultimately depend on tribunal hearing availability at the 12 to 16 week review mark. Additionally, because hearing dates will no longer be assigned upfront, parents, local authorities, and expert witnesses will receive significantly less advance notice for hearing dates, making early witness preparation and flexible scheduling essential. Finally, because the tribunal’s review takes place after the final bundle deadline, strict adherence to every direction deadline is critical to avoid unnecessary delays in obtaining a hearing date.

If you are navigating a Section I placement appeal or need guidance on tribunal procedures, our Education team is here to help ensure your case remains compliant and fully prepared. Please contact us to speak with one of the team.

Originally published 10th August 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.