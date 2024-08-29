Slight Recovery In Numbers Of International Students Applying To UK Universities In August 2024

While fewer international students are applying to UK universities, numbers for August are better than predicted after the new Labour government said they welcomed international students.

In July 2024, student visa applications were down 16% from the same period in 2023. In May, Enroly, a platform that automates the onboarding and arrival process for universities and students, showed that 57% fewer international students were making deposits for places at UK universities compared with May 2023. As one in three international students use Enroly, this suggested a significant drop in international students at UK universities.

Although numbers were still down on 2023 levels in August, the difference decreased to 35%. This comes after the new Labour government took a more positive approach to international students. The previous Conservative government had increased restrictions on international students bringing family to the UK and raised salary thresholds for work visas in January 2024. However, in a speech at the end of July, the new education secretary, Bridget Phillipson said she wanted to "set the record straight on international students", declaring that "international students are welcome in the UK." She criticised the treatment of international students, whose fees are welcomed but presence resented, and praised the contribution they make to the UK, particularly the £100,000 each one adds to the national economy. She also dispelled fears that the graduate visa would be abolished.

Despite these early signs of recovery, many universities are still in financial trouble. High rates of inflation and fozen domestic fees mean that international students make up increasingly high percentages of their income. In 2016-17, 15.6% of student's income came from international fees. This figure had risen to 21.5% by 2021-22. The new government has so far retained the Conservative ban on most graduate students bringing dependents. This has led international applicants to choose other destinations where they can bring family members.

Universities should not be overly optimistic about future numbers of international applications. Many have projected a 35% increase in international students in 2022-2026, which is seeming increasingly unlikely. The Office for Students – the independent regulator of higher education, has already began to prepare for potential university insolvencies. There is some source for optimism, but university funding is at risk given their reliance on international student fees.

