University should provide a safe and supportive environment for all students, by creating an inclusive and affirming space within which transgender, non-binary, and gender-questioning students can thrive.

As expert education lawyers, we provide a comprehensive guide to help trans, non-binary, and gender-questioning students and their families navigate university life.

Do your research

University policies: When choosing a university, research their policies on gender inclusion, such as preferred name usage, gender-neutral bathrooms, gender-affirming health services, and student accommodation.

Seeking support: Look for universities with dedicated LGBTQ+ centres or support services that offer resources for trans and gender nonconforming students, and student unions with LGBTQ+ officers, mental health services, and peer support groups.

Identity Disclosure: Decide how much you want to disclose about your gender identity during the application process. Some universities offer the option to indicate your preferred name and pronouns on applications.

Scholarships and Grants: Seek out scholarships, grants, and financial support specifically for LGBTQ+ students.

LGBTQ+ Events: Attend events hosted by LGBTQ+ centres or student organisations to meet other queer students and allies.

Orientation Programmes: Participate in orientation programmes offered by the university's LGBTQ+ centre or related student organisations. These programmes can provide valuable information and connect you with supportive peers.

Accommodation: If available, opt for gender-inclusive housing options that respect and affirm your gender identity. If this is not offered, communicate your needs and concerns with the housing office to find the best possible arrangement. If you have roommates, communicate your needs and boundaries early on. It can be helpful to have a conversation about names, pronouns, and bathroom usage.

Get and stay involved in campus life

Participation: Engage in class discussions and group projects with confidence. Correct any misgendering respectfully and assertively.

Advisors and Mentors: Seek out academic advisors and mentors who are supportive and knowledgeable about LGBTQ+ issues.

Safe Spaces: Find and frequent safe spaces on campus where you feel comfortable expressing your identity.

Events and Workshops: Attend workshops, seminars, and social events focused on LGBTQ+ issues to build your network and stay informed about relevant topics.

Hormone Therapy and Transition Services: If you're undergoing medical transition, find out if your campus health centre offers hormone therapy or can refer you to local providers.

Understand your rights

At the heart of a universities' duties toward LGBTQ+ students, is a Public Sector Equality Duty, which requires them, as public bodies, to:

Put an end to unlawful behaviour, such as discrimination, harassment, and victimisation

Advance equal opportunities between people who have protected characteristics, including gender reassignment and sexual orientation.

Foster good relations between people who have a protected characteristic and those who do not

The Equality Act protects against direct and indirect discrimination, harassment, and victimisation.

Direct discrimination happens when you have been treated worse than another person in a similar situation because you are trans or non-binary.

Indirect discrimination happens when your university has a specific policy or way of operating that puts trans or non-binary students at a disadvantage.

Harassment is when someone humiliates, degrades, or offends you for being trans or non-binary. Harassment can never be justified.

Victimisation is when you are treated poorly because you complained of being discriminated against on the basis of your gender identity, which is permitted under the Equality Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.