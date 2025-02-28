ARTICLE
28 February 2025

CGTN Europe: Watch Lisa Donahue In Davos Discussing What's Top Of Mind At The World Economic Forum (Video)

A
United Kingdom Strategy
Lisa spoke with CGTN's Juliet Mann about the resilience of global CEOs amid challenges like supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty, and economic shifts. She also covered why protectionism could be a setback in today's globally integrated economy—and the importance of finding collaborative solutions. They also discussed how exponential advances in AI and the demand for sustainable energy are reshaping industries and priorities.

