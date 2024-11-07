Geopolitical Climate - Chapter Three - The Visionaries

Geopolitical shifts are increasingly shaping business landscapes worldwide.

Elections and government changes bring new policies that impact businesses' strategic planning, while economic stress influences M&A trends and growth strategies.

The following submissions analyse how companies can remain agile amidst uncertainty, offering practical tips for navigating volatile political climates and economic challenges across jurisdictions.

Global uncertainty has heightened the focus on safeguarding investments and fostering business resilience. Rudsel Lucas discusses how political risks in emerging markets are being mitigated through Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs), which provide a stable legal framework for foreign investors in Curaçao. Meanwhile, Glenn Harrigan explores how businesses in the British Virgin Islands are preparing for election-related uncertainties by staying informed, diversifying operations, and strengthening risk management. This proactive approach helps them navigate potential political changes and seize emerging opportunities.

In Poland, Robert Lewandowski highlights how economic stress is driving mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with a focus on sectors like energy and technology. ESG credentials now play a key role in M&A assessments, reflecting the increasing importance of sustainability in business strategies. He advises companies seeking to acquire or be acquired in a downturn to focus on strategic growth, absorb competitors, and explore new markets.

Our latest Visionaries publication features 24 members from 18 jurisdictions. Dive into the first of four insightful chapters addressing global business challenges in a year of elections, with this edition covering Technology, Transgressive Behaviour, Geopolitical Climate, and Intervention & Regulation.

Read the full publication here.

