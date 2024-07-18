The new government has announced a legislative agenda that aims to prioritise economic growth. Key bills of relevance to B P Collins clients and its key sectors are as follows:

PROPERTY

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

With the aim to "get Britain building" through planning reform, the Bill will fast-track the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing.

Renters' Rights Bill

This will provide greater rights and protections to people renting their homes, including ending no-fault evictions and reforming grounds for possession.

Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill

Draft legislation will be published on leasehold and commonhold reform.

EMPLOYMENT AND EQUALITY

Employment Rights Bill

This Bill will introduce a new deal for working people to prohibit exploitative practices and improve employment rights.

Skills England Bill

Legislation to establish Skills England, which will have a new partnership with employers at its centre and transform the apprenticeship levy.

Mental Health Bill

Legislation to ensure mental health is given the same attention as physical health, including modernising the Mental Health Act, so it is fit for the present day.

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

Legislation on race equality to protect the full right to equal pay in law.

ENVIRONMENT

Great British Energy Bill

Great British Energy, a publicly owned clean power company, will be established to help accelerate investment in renewable energy.

Water (Special Measures) Bill

Legislation to increase the water regulator powers.

IMMIGRATION

Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

A new Border Security Command will be created to deliver improved counter terror powers to deal with organised immigration crime.

FAMILY

Children's Wellbeing Bill

Legislation to enhance standards in education and encourage children's wellbeing, including measures to remove the exemption from VAT for private school fees, which will enable the funding of new teachers.

