A Panel Discussion Concerning The Fairer End To Relationships Consultation (Video)

An expert panel chaired by HHJ Hess examines the Government's proposals for reforming financial remedies, cohabitation, and inheritance law in England and Wales. Leading practitioners and academics discuss the implications of the Fairer End to Relationships consultation, bringing together diverse perspectives on these significant proposed changes to family law. The panel features specialists in pensions on divorce, financial remedies, and trust and estates law, offering insights into how these reforms could

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Watch the recording of ‘A panel discussion concerning the Fairer End to Relationships consultation’ as an expert panel chaired by HHJ Hess discuss the Government’s proposals for reform of financial remedies, cohabitation and inheritance law.

HHJ Edward Hess

Edward is co-chair of the Pensions Advisory Group and Chair of the Editorial Board of the Financial Remedies Journal. He is the author of several books on the subject of financial remedies: ‘Pensions on Divorce: A Practitioner’s Handbook, The Dictionary of Financial Remedies’ and ‘The Standard Family Orders Handbook’. He is committed to legal education, serving as a Tutor at the Judicial College and regularly teaches on the Middle Temple New Practitioners Programme.

Professor Sharon Thompson

Sharon is a member of the Network on Family Regulation and Society, as well as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and are on the advisory board of the Journal of Social Welfare and Family Law. Sharon is part of the central co-ordinating group of Family Law Reform Now, which aims to bring together individuals and ideas to pursue family law reform in England and Wales.

Nicholas Allen KC

Barrister and Joint Head of Chambers at 29 Bedford Row (London). Door Tenant at St. Ives (Birmingham). IFLA arbitrator and PFDR/ENE tribunal. Appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2018, a Deputy High Court Judge in 2021, and a Recorder of the Family Court in 2016. Bencher of the Middle Temple. Contributing Editor to The Family Court Practice and editor of the family law chapters of Foskett on Compromise. Regular lecturer including to the Judicial College. Chair of the UK Association of LGBTQ+ Judges.

Rhys Taylor

Rhys specialises in financial remedies. He is a leading expert and a very experienced advocate in this field and related areas of law. Rhys has a much sought after expertise concerning pensions on divorce, having been a founder member of the Pension Advisory Group. He is also an author of the leading textbook in the area, Pensions on Divorce: A Practitioner’s Handbook. He is also the editor and vice-chair of the Financial Remedies Journal, which is an essential resource for the profession. He writes and lectures widely, including to the Judicial College.

Anita Mehta

Anita in an experienced private FDR evaluator, who goes the extra mile to assist parties reach agreement. Anita sits as a Deputy District Judge in the South-East and is ticketed to hear all types of Family Law. Anita is the co-host of the Resolution podcast ‘Talking Family Law’, the podcast was awarded ‘Commentator of the Year’ at the Family Law Awards in 2024.

Charlotte John

Charlotte is an accredited Trust & Estates Practitioner with the Society of Trusts and Estates Practitioners (“STEP”). She is a qualified arbitrator offering IFLA scheme arbitrations on TOLATA and 1975 Act claims. Charlotte also sits as a Deputy District Judge in the County Court and Financial Remedies Court.

Professor Emma Hitchings

Emma Hitchings is a Professor of Family Law at the University of Bristol Law School. Her main research and teaching interests lie in the field of family law and family justice, in particular financial remedies on divorce. Emma teaches on the Family Law units in the School and is, and has been, an external examiner for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at other universities.

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