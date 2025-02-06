Approaching Pre-Nups

For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.

Anecdotally, 2024 was the 'year of the pre-nup' for family lawyers, with unprecedented numbers of young, financially independent professionals seeking the greater clarity and certainty afforded by these agreements, which a decade ago were the preserve of wealthy international dynasties and very few besides.

Unlike their forebears, this generation of brides and grooms-to-be are approaching marriage with greater pragmatism. So, if you're basking in the glow of a Christmas engagement you may have the notion of a pre-nup in the back of your mind. But how on earth do you broach the subject with your partner, and anyway, aren't they complex and time consuming, not to mention unromantic and divisive, and might they not even be followed by the Court if you get divorced? It's easy to see why one might put off having that conversation…

However, whilst all these things can be true, they don't have to be. When approached collaboratively, the process for entering into a pre-nup can and should be straightforward and non-confrontational. It is a valuable opportunity to promote transparency and sensible forward planning, and provides couples with a platform to enter into their marriage with a really clear understanding of each other's priorities and ambitions. Further, the English Supreme Court has confirmed that judges will follow the terms of a pre-nup where it has been properly entered into and provides for a 'fair' outcome – meaning they can be relied upon to avoid the cost and stress of a messy financial battle on divorce.

So what actually is a pre-nup and what does it do?

A pre-nuptial agreement is an agreement entered into before a marriage that sets out how a couple want their assets and liabilities to be divided in the event of divorce. A post-nup serves the same purpose but is entered into after the wedding, whereas a 'civil partnership agreement' has precisely the same effect for civil partners.

Pre-nups are entirely bespoke, reflecting the parties' specific circumstances and intentions by clarifying what is to be ring-fenced for each of them and what is to be shared. They can take account of ex-spouses and previous children, and may be drafted so as to ensure they will be binding in any relevant foreign jurisdictions. They can even set out who keeps the family pets (this is known as a “pet-nup” clause)!

It's really up to you how simple or complex you would like your agreement to be. Whatever terms you choose to include, the great benefit of a pre-nup is that you and your partner are in charge. This stands in stark contrast to the approach taken by a judge if there is no pre-nuptial agreement in place on divorce, where the risk is of a much blunter outcome that satisfies neither party.

The basic requirements

In some jurisdictions, pre-nups are 100% binding regardless of their context and content. In England & Wales they are not strictly binding, but will be followed by the court where certain basic requirements are met:

The terms must have been freely entered into



This is what it sounds like, and any evidence of duress risks undermining the weight afforded to a pre-nup. It's important to start negotiations well ahead of the wedding wherever possible to avoid any suggestion of undue pressure due to the agreement being rushed through last minute.



The parties must have a full understanding of the implications of the agreement



Couples must be able to make an informed decision, understanding how their pre-nup deviates from what would be the court's approach if it were not in place. Accordingly, both parties should have separate and independent legal advice before signing, and they must provide full disclosure to one another of their financial resources.



The court must consider it fair to hold the parties to the terms of their pre-nup in the circumstances prevailing at the time of their divorce



A judge will not follow the terms of a pre-nup where it leave one party unable to meet their needs. The concept of needs is elastic and is informed (inter alia) by the marital standard of living, so it will be different for every couple. A well drafted pre-nup will define these needs and include a mechanism to ensure they will be met if affordable.



This does not mean that a pre-nup cannot create a radically different financial outcome to that which a judge would otherwise order. As long as needs are met, a pre-nup can circumscribe the parties' otherwise automatic entitlement to a 50/ 50 share of the wealth generated during the marriage. For the seriously wealthy, this could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

How to have that tricky conversation

Every couple is unique and there is no rulebook for how to approach talking about a pre-nup.

If broaching it for the first time, be sensitive to your partner's circumstances and personality and think about how to make them feel an equal part of the conversation. You might consider sitting down with them and talking about what is important for both of you in life – for example:

What do you each want to achieve from your careers and what support will be needed from your partner (if any)?

What kind of lifestyle do you both want and how is this to be funded? Will you prefer to meet your expenses together, or separately?

Do you want children and if so, when and how many? What will this mean for your careers and lifestyle?

How will you fund the cost of housing and are you likely to receive financial support from family to help with this (or in other ways)? If so, what are your families' priorities?

Use this conversation to understand one another's priorities, and build on that to establish what wealth you each would prefer to keep ring-fenced, and what should be joint.

Ultimately, the decision to enter into a pre-nup is a personal one. But for couples seeking clarity, security, and a modern approach to marriage, it's an option worth exploring.

Originally published by Tatler, 31 January 2025.

