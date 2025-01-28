ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Separating Finances In A Divorce | The Divorce Financial Process (Video)

IB
IBB Law

Contributor

IBB Law logo
IBB Law, a leading firm in the Thames Valley, West London, and Home Counties, is recognized for its top-ranked teams and individuals. With a strategic location near Heathrow, IBB supports businesses regionally and across the UK. Its Private Client teams assist high-net-worth individuals and families through major life events, offering expert advice on complex emotional and financial matters. IBB holds ISO 9001 and Lexcel accreditations, ensuring rigorous quality standards and carries professional indemnity insurance for clients' peace of mind.
Explore Firm Details
Divorce can be an expensive and financially draining process, so it's crucial to understand the potential costs you might encounter during the separation of finances. In this video, we'll walk you through.
United Kingdom Family and Matrimonial
IBB Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Divorce can be an expensive and financially draining process, so it's crucial to understand the potential costs you might encounter during the separation of finances. In this video, we'll walk you through how these obstacles may appear and how to avoid them.

If you're looking to settle your divorce finances amicably or require legal representation, we are ready to help. Contact our expert family lawyers today by emailing familylaw@ibblaw.co.uk or calling 03456381381.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
IBB Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More