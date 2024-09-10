One separation or divorce. One lawyer.

The 'Parting Ways. Together' model allows a couple navigating their way through separation or divorce to work together with the assistance of one lawyer. This reduces conflict and costs. When children are involved, this helps effective co-parenting, and so a more positive adjustment for both children and their parents.

When a relationship has come to an end, most couples want to separate with ease and without conflict. They also wish to have the confidence that any agreement reached will be practicable and long-lasting for them both as well as their children. Most families going through a separation recognise that going to court is their very least favourable option. They wish to retain autonomy over any decision making and come up with their own solutions. Most also want the reassurance of legal advice.

Until recently, a one-stop solution that incorporates all of these wishes hasn't been an option.

The innovative process 'Parting Ways. Together' is regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). It means that a couple can use one shared lawyer, who will offer transparent legal advice to both parties, allowing them to consider and work through their options.

How does 'Parting Ways. Together' work?

Our lawyer/ mediator Rachel Jaysan is experienced in working with two parties simultaneously. She will work with both parties as their shared lawyer. She will identify what is important to the couple and set out a clear framework to help them achieve this together.

At the point of reaching financial agreements, both parties will be required to provide each other with financial disclosure to aid the process and to allow for absolute transparency. If necessary, relevant experts will assist.

Can I get my own advice?

Absolutely. Both parties are always at liberty to seek their own independent legal advice.

What if we can't agree?

Rachel and her team will direct you towards other methods of dispute resolution.

Will this method work for everyone?

If there is a history of domestic abuse or very high conflict then this process will not be suitable. It is always sensible to discuss your situation with Rachel or a member of our team to see whether we can work with you using this process.

Will my agreement be binding?

At the end of the process, any financial agreement will be drafted into a consent order and will be sent to the court. This means that it will become binding.

If arrangements for the children are required, then the couple can decide whether they prefer to agree a more informal parenting plan or, where relevant, we can discuss a binding court order.

Is this method expensive?

Working as one team with one lawyer will significantly reduce costs. We try to utilise joint meetings to carry out much of the work. Focused meetings are found to be significantly more productive when it comes to both moving matters forward and negotiating.

