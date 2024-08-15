The National Police Chiefs' Council and College of Policing have recently issued a National Policing Statement addressing violence against women and girls (VAWG). This statement defines VAWG as the harm inflicted on victims and society through various forms of violence, including harassment, stalking, rape, sexual assault, murder, honour-based abuse, and coercive control.

Understanding the Scale of VAWG

The statement highlights the alarming scale of VAWG, supported by data analysis, and outlines the police strategy to combat this crisis. VAWG was officially classified as a national threat in February 2023, with the level of violence described as reaching epidemic proportions. The College of Policing estimates that 1 in 12 women will be a victim of VAWG each year, though the actual number is likely higher due to underreporting.

The statement identifies five key threats facing women and girls:

Sexual violence Stalking and harassment Domestic abuse Child sexual abuse and exploitation Online and tech-enabled VAWG

These issues frequently appear in Family Courts, where protective measures like injunctions are considered to prevent further harm or to safeguard children who have experienced or are at risk of these threats.

Legal Protections under the Family Law Act 1996

The Family Law Act 1996 empowers courts to issue Non-Molestation Orders or Occupation Orders to protect individuals from domestic abuse. These orders apply to "associated persons," including those who are or have been married, cohabitants, relatives, or individuals in significant intimate relationships. Such orders can protect against a range of abusive behaviours, including physical and verbal abuse, harassment, and intimidation. Violating a Non-Molestation Order is a criminal offense.

Commitments to Tackling VAWG

The statement outlines the police's commitment to tackling VAWG through four key strategies:

Pursue: Actively pursuing VAWG perpetrators, who often cause significant harm and offend repeatedly. Prepare: Ensuring that the police have the necessary capabilities, capacity, and culture to effectively combat VAWG. Protect: Fulfilling the statutory duty to safeguard and protect victims of VAWG. Prevent: Emphasising the police's role in a comprehensive, whole-system approach to preventing VAWG.

The statement calls for a collaborative effort, urging partnerships between statutory agencies, charities, and the private sector to address and prevent VAWG. It is clear that a unified, multi-agency approach is essential to combatting this widespread harm effectively.

