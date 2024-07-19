ARTICLE The Advantages And Disadvantages Of A Pre Or Post-nuptial Agreement EL Ellisons Legal More Contributor A nuptial agreement clarifies asset division, provides certainty, protects assets, reduces legal costs, and enhances communication. However, it isn't legally binding, can be costly, unromantic, and may cause family strain and financial vulnerability.

