Embracing New Opportunities: Upskilling And Retraining For A Bright Future

Going through a separation or divorce can be incredibly challenging, often bringing about a need for change and new beginnings. Focusing on personal growth and exploring new opportunities can help you navigate this difficult period. Upskilling or retraining as an adult can provide a fresh start and a renewed sense of purpose.

Upskilling or retraining

The amount of choice can be overwhelming and may lead you to feel a bit stuck, not knowing what to do. Feel rest assured this feeling is normal and we understand this can feel scary. A great way to get yourself out there and explore different interests and career goals are various apprenticeships. There are so many different apprenticeships out there from programmes in Schools, Business Administration, and Early Years, that would provide you with the training and experience needed to succeed in these fields.

The great thing about apprenticeships is that you don't have to be an expert! They are made to help you grow and develop in a field from the very beginning. However, if you did want to develop a skill you already have, there are apprenticeships to help you progress in your career. Other apprenticeships you may consider are a Level 3 Assistant Accountant apprenticeship, perfect for those looking to enter the finance sector or a level 3 Content Creator apprenticeship, ideal for those interested in digital media and marketing. Don't forget apprenticeships aren't just for school leavers, they are made for all ages and can be flexible to suit your needs.

Embarking on a new learning journey can significantly boost your personal growth and confidence. Learning new skills and overcoming challenges can give you a sense of accomplishment and improve your self-esteem. This personal development will benefit you both professionally and personally, helping you face future opportunities with resilience and optimism.

While apprenticeships are a great way to re-train, they are not the only worthwhile option. The emotional journey of those going through separation might lend itself to considering other avenues of re-training for example in Counselling Skills. This type of career can be developed through courses and might be particularly beneficial, providing you with the tools to understand and support others while helping you on your own journey during this time.

Get Started Today

Taking the first step towards a new career or skill can be daunting, whether you're interested in apprenticeships or want to start with counselling or functional skills courses, there are many opportunities out there.

A good place to start looking for more information on such apprenticeship programmes and training options would be www.sslcourses.co.uk.

Embrace the opportunity to upskill or retrain and unlock a brighter future for yourself.

This article was written for our Family InSync newsletter by Somerset Skills & Learning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.